Flipkart onboards 13,000 kiranas in eastern region ahead of festive season

Homegrown e-commerce giant Flipkart on Friday said it has onboarded over 13,000 kiranas in the eastern region to make faster deliveries to customers ahead of the festive season.
The company also said this is part of a programme to onboard 50,000 kiranas across the country to provide a faster and personalised e-commerce experience to its consumers.
"Flipkart's team initiated contactless onboarding of kiranas through online application. This enabled seamless onboarding without them having to step out during Covid-19 times," a company statement said.
The expansion of the company's kirana programme across cities in the eastern states includes Kolkata, Guwahati, Silchar and Shillong, making e-commerce more inclusive by connecting small retailers and consumers to the digital commerce, it said. The programme is part of the company's efforts to drive growth for millions of small retailers across the country.
This also includes Flipkart Wholesale, a digital B2B marketplace with an aim to connect local manufacturers and MSMEs with retailers and other businesses, it added.
