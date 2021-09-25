Flipkart prepones dates of flagship sale event to a day Amazon's event

The battle between e-commerce firms to tap the festive season is intensifying further as Walmart-owned is preponing the launch date of its biggest flagship event, The Big Billion Days (TBBD) to October 3. This is a day before rival company is launching its festive event, ‘The Great Indian Festival’ (GIF) 2021 which will start from October 4, 2021 for a month.

Earlier had said it will kick off the TBBD, a 6-day event, from October 7 to 12, 2021. In an email addressed to the employees, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, chief executive officer, Group said the company has the potential to make a deep positive impact on the lives of everyone who engages with it. Keeping this in mind, he said the firm is standing true to Flipkart’s values, being audacious, biased to action, and customer-centricity and have decided to make this Big Billion Day Bigger for all stakeholders.

“To enable this we are going to make some changes to our plans for Big Billion Days 2021,” said Krishnamurthy, in an email to the employees and which has been seen by Business Standard. “We are now kick-starting this event on October 3 and making it an eight-day event, ending on October 10.”

The customers would be updated through the app and website.

The event will see millions of consumers, sellers, small businesses, artisans, Kiranas, brands and e-commerce ecosystem partners come together for the upcoming festive season. This year, The Big Billion Days will bring forth several new opportunities for homegrown brands and sellers to celebrate with consumers across the country, from metros to Tier 2 cities and beyond.

Krishnamurthy said, over the last few years, BBD has become synonymous with the festive season in India, focused on meeting consumer aspirations, providing sellers, MSMEs and artisans a platform to drive growth while creating lakhs of jobs.

“This is not just our festive event, an event that encompasses the larger ecosystem that Flipkart and our partners have helped in building,” said Krishnamurthy. “This ecosystem is one of a kind and provides an impetus for different businesses, brands and partners to come together and offer new exciting value propositions for consumers.”

Flipkart continues to strengthen its seller base and is on track to have 4.2 Lakh sellers on its platform by December 2021. Currently, the Flipkart Marketplace supports digital commerce for 3.75 Lakh sellers. Flipkart has already onboarded 75,000 new sellers on its platform over the last few months as MSMEs, and small business entrepreneurs continue to be enthused by the potential of e-commerce ahead of the festive season. The new sellers and MSME base predominantly come from Tier 2 and 3 markets such as Agra, Indore, Jaipur, Panipat, Rajkot and Surat.

“Based on consumer behaviours we’ve been observing, we know consumers today are focused on value and quality and we are committed to delivering on this front,” said Krishnamurthy. “The Big Billion Days is our commitment to meet this requirement in a safe and efficient way.”

Flipkart Wholesale, the digital B2B marketplace of the e-commerce firm through its partnerships with lending partners and fintech institutions aims to provide multiple credit offerings to more than 1.5 million Kiranas and SMEs (small and medium enterprises) to help them manage their working capital requirements and grow their business.

Krishnamurthy said there are millions of sellers who have joined the firm on this journey this year, and for many of them, the Big Billion Days is critical as they continue to strive to revitalise their businesses that have been adversely affected by this unprecedented pandemic. “Let’s also not forget the scale of employment that this event drives through an extensive supply chain that will help make the festivities a reality for numerous households,” said Krishnamurthy.

He thanked the employees for their commitment and continued effort that will make BBD possible, enabling the firm to make a positive difference.

“All of you have worked relentlessly over the past few months, and l know each Flipster’s (employees) dream is to deliver experiences and opportunities for the entire ecosystem we work with and help realise a billion ambitions,” said Krishnamurthy.

E-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart, and others are expected to witness blockbuster festive season sales of about $9 billion this year surpassing the pre-pandemic sales of $5 billion witnessed during the festive month in 2019, according to research firm RedSeer.