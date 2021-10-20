Flipkart Wholesale, Rupifi partner to offer 'Buy Now, Pay Later'

Fintech firm Rupifi and Wholesale, the digital B2B marketplace of e-commerce firm Group have announced their partnership for offering Embedded Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) offering to the (micro, small and medium enterprises) shopping on Wholesale. This partnership enables 1.5 Lakh Kiranas and members on Flipkart Wholesale get instant and digital credit, with flexible repayment terms and transparent pricing.

Adarsh Menon, senior vice president and head of Flipkart Wholesale, said the firm is focused on ensuring that the benefits of digitisation trickle to the entire B2B retail ecosystem.

“We have always believed that financial inclusion can only happen if we provide credit that is quick, easy and affordable,” said Menon. “With BNPL we are now allowing retailers across the country to unlock themselves from cash constraints while purchasing supplies and enjoy simple one-click credit access.”

Rupifi, founded in 2020 said it is powering with a purchase credit line with flexible repayment options, usage-based interest and zero fees. It works with more than a dozen top B2B Marketplaces and is serving MSMEs in over 200 cities across the country. To ease customer onboarding on the platform, Flipkart Wholesale and Rupifi team have designed a sleek multilingual application, helping retailers onboard in less than a minute.

Ankit Singh, co-founder of Rupifi said using technology and logistics and supply chain expertise, Flipkart is bringing cost efficiencies and convenience to the doorsteps of millions of Indian MSME. This is across categories like grocery, general merchandise, fashion, electronics and consumer durables. “We are excited to partner with them and provide the MSMEs with a completely digital, flexible and instant credit experience, localised to their requirements,” said Singh. “Our BNPL product is offered to their MSME customers in an Omni-Channel manner, both In-App as well as In-Store, with a ticket size as low as Rs. 5,000, for even the smallest retailer.”