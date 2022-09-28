JUST IN
World's biggest air-conditioner maker Daikin doubles down on India
Business Standard

Flying on time: TCS-developed app powers AirAsia India's punctuality record

At No 3 in early 2022, the AirAsia India airline has topped the on-time performance for five straight months since April

Topics
TCS | Air Asia | Indian airlines

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

Similar to 9/11, the fear of flying has also hit business travel the hardest and it is expected to return the last — and only after a revival of leisure travel.
A series of activities are carried out before a departure (loading/unloading, aircraft cleaning, fuelling, catering etc), and the RedSmart Plus app enables the airline management to monitor exactly how much time is taken for each task

A data analytics-driven app developed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is helping AirAsia India improve its punctuality score and fly ahead of other airlines in terms of, well, flying on time.

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 13:28 IST

