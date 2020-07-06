FMCG: After decade-low volume performance in Q4, worst yet to come

Although the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector is in a relatively better shape, it could not escape the pain arising from Covid-19-led disruptions. Average volumes have fallen to decade-low levels in March 2020 quarter (Q4'FY20), and the April-June (Q1'FY21) period is likely to be even worse.

In Q4'FY20, average volume of 8 FMCG companies declined by about 12 per cent amid supply chain disruptions. According to Vishal Gutka, vice president at PhillipCapital, “While volume de-growth in Q4 was mainly due to supply chain issues, which is kind of a one-time impact, ...