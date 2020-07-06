JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Financial X-Ray

We are a US company, not Chinese; will invest and hire more in India: Zoom
Business Standard

FMCG: After decade-low volume performance in Q4, worst yet to come

Q4 was weaker than demonetisation and GST periods, and June quarter is expected to see further pain despite hopes from better rural demand

Topics
FMCGs | Q4 Results | FMCG companies

Shreepad S Aute  |  Mumbai 

Although the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector is in relatively better shape, it could not escape the pain arising from Covid-19-led disruptions. Average volumes have fallen to decade-low levels in the March 2020 quarter (Q4FY20), and the April-June (Q1FY21) period is likely to be even worse.

Marico's update of June quarter, wherein the company expects volume decline in low-teens, provides an indication. In Q4FY20, average volume of eight FMCG companies declined by about 12 per cent amid supply chain disruptions. According to Vishal Gutka, vice president at ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Mon, July 06 2020. 16:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU