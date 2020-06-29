FMCG firms start hiring in small towns as markets show signs of revival

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies in India and their distribution partners have started hiring people in small towns and rural areas because these markets are showing signs of revival. Mandates have been handed out to staffing solutions companies such as Randstad India and TeamLease, officials at these firms have said, as players increasingly push into rural areas to capitalise on the uptick in the hinterlands.

In contrast, auto companies and their dealers have not been that bullish with hiring, despite tractor sales increasing in May. Most point to the requirement of skilled ...