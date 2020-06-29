RBI's one-time restructuring scheme may be limited to Covid-hit sectors

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) one-time restructuring scheme may not be a blanket relaxation for all sectors of the economy, and the litmus test for qualification could be a clear-cut linkage with Covid-19-induced stress.

Firms from the aviation, hospitality, and retail sectors are expected to be allowed to avail of the new scheme, whereas realty, steel, power, and telecom players could be excluded. “It may have to be established that the stress is due to the pandemic, otherwise it (the scheme) runs the risk of being misused,” said a ...