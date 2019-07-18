JUST IN
Business Standard

FMCG sector slows down due to lower consumption in rural market

Further, tough market conditions have hurt small manufacturers, who, in turn, have contributed half towards the sliding growth in the sector

Arnab Dutta 

The Rs 3-trillion fast-moving consumer goods market is facing a slowdown as lower consumption in rural market affected retail offtake and brought rural growth on a par with that in urban areas.

Further, tough market conditions have hurt small manufacturers, who, in turn, have contributed half towards the sliding growth in the sector. A drop in India’s GDP growth, backed by lower spending by households, and concerns over a spike in inflation rate may pull the market further down.

First Published: Thu, July 18 2019. 00:07 IST

