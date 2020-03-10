Follow coronavirus prevention rules or face action, DGCA tells airlines

Directorate General of Civil Aviation has warned foreign airlines of strict action including possible suspension of schedule if they fail to adhere to government regulations on prevention.

Universal screening of all arriving passengers was introduced from last Thursday. Airlines have been asked to distribute self-declaration forms to passengers and make on board announcements in this regard.

"We have found that a couple of international airlines are not adhering to the rules. Failure to adhere to rules shall entail strict action," said Director General of Civil Aviation Arun Kumar.

He did not disclose name of airlines.

Airports have been tasked to print the forms and provide them in sufficient quantity to the airlines, Kumar added.

"It has come to knowledge that some airlines are not ensuring availability of self-declaration forms leading to long queues at arrival points. This has been viewed very seriously by this office," deputy director-general Sunil Kumar said in a circular to all airlines.

Earlier, temporarily suspended two Iranian carriers, Iran Air and Mahan Air, from operating to India in view of the outbreak. Around 200 Iranians stranded in India following route suspension have returned to their country on a relief flight and Indian Air Force has flown 58 Indians from Iran.