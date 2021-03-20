Food delivery start-up Zomato planning to file $650 mn IPO next month

-
ALSO READ
Food delivery volumes in India reach pre-Covid-19 peaks: Zomato CEO
Food delivery sector showing stronger signs of recovery: Zomato CEO
Zomato's valuation crosses $5.4 billion, after raising $250 million
Zomato to soon deliver dietary, skin supplements, says CEO Deepinder Goyal
Zomato revises delivery partner remuneration to accommodate fuel price hike
-
Zomato, a food delivery start-up backed by Jack Ma’s Ant Group, is planning to file the draft prospectus by April for its initial public offering that could raise about $650 million, according to people familiar with the matter.
The company could complete the listing in Mumbai before the end of September, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.
Deliberations are ongoing and details of the offering such as size and timeline could change, the people said. A representative for Zomato didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
Founded in 2008 in Delhi, the company employs more than 5,000 people, according to its website. Zomato recently raised $250 million from investors, including Kora Management and Fidelity Management & Research Co., valuing the start-up at $5.4 billion, according to an exchange filing in February by Info Edge India, an existing backer.
The pandemic has driven many Indian consumers to shift their spending online, bolstering the fortunes of e-commerce firms like Zomato as they aim to go public.
Nykaa E-Retail, backed by TPG Capital, is planning to list the company in the local market and to seek a valuation of at least $3 billion, Bloomberg News has reported.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU