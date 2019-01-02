Ford India sales down 18% to 24,420 units in December, exports fall 24%

Wednesday reported 18 per cent decline in total sales at 24,420 units in December 2018.

The company had posted total sales of 29,795 units in the year-ago month, said in a statement.

Domestic wholesales stood at 5,840 units last month against 5,087 units in December 2017, a growth of 14.8 per cent, it said



Exports in December were at 18,580 units, down 24.8 per cent from 24,708 units in December 2017, the company added.

said for the calendar year 2018, it clocked domestic sales of 97,804 units, up 12 per cent from 87,588 units in 2017.

Total sales for the year were at 2,65,714 units, up from 2,62,784 units in 2017.

Commenting on the sales performance, Ford India said, 2018 was a turnaround year for Ford in India.

"Despite headwinds due to regulatory and economic changes in India and export markets, we are confident of keeping the momentum in 2019," he added.