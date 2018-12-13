JUST IN
Ford India to hike prices by up to 2.5% from January on rising input cost

Earlier, Tata Motors announced price hike of up to Rs 40,000 from January 1

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Ford Motor

Automaker Ford India on Thursday said it will increase prices of its models by up to 2.5 per cent from January to partially offset the impact of rising input costs.

"We are taking this step due to increase in input price owing to high commodity prices and frequent fluctuations in foreign exchange rates," Ford India Executive Director - Marketing, Sales and Service, Vinay Raina told PTI.

Ford sells a range of models, from compact utility vehicle Freestlye (starting price Rs 523,000) to iconic sports car Mustang priced at Rs 7.4 million (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

Earlier in the day, Tata Motors announced price hike of up to Rs 40,000 from January 1, to offset the impact of rising input costs.

Maruti Suzuki, Toyota Kirloskar, BMW, Renault and Isuzu have already announced price hike from next month citing impact of increase in commodity prices and foreign exchange rates.
First Published: Thu, December 13 2018. 14:15 IST

