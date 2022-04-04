Former Aviation Joint Secy appointed as Principal Advisor to IndiGo's MD

-
ALSO READ
Boeing ready to assist China Eastern Airlines with probe into plane crash
Recovered black box of crashed Chinese plane can be cockpit voice recorder
No survivors found in crash of Chinese plane carrying 132 people: Report
Pakistan looks to lift flight operations ban imposed by European Union
Covid-19: US airlines call off more flights amid Omircon variant surge
-
R K Singh, former Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, has been appointed as Principal Advisor to IndiGo's Managing Director Rahul Bhatia, a statement said on Monday.
"RK, with over 36 years of experience working in different capacities in the Indian Government as an IAS officer (1985 - 2009) and later as an aviation law specialist (2009 onwards), brings rich administrative, management and aviation experience with him," the airline's statement noted.
In the past, RK has served as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation and has served on the Boards of Air India, Indian Airlines, Alliance Air, Air India Charters Limited (Air India Express) and has been the CMD of Pawan Hans Helicopters Limited, it mentioned.
Presently, he serves on the Board of CAE Simulation Training Private Limited, which is a pilot training organization, it noted.
"He is an MBA from Southern Cross University, Australia, and holder of an LL.M degree in Aviation Law from Leiden University, The Netherlands," it mentioned.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU