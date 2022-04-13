Former chiefs of CARE Ratings found not guilty after misconduct inquiry

-
ALSO READ
Canadian leaders apologise to victims of military sexual misconduct
CBI arrests TMC leader Pranab Chatterjee in Rs 3.74 crore chit fund scam
IT raid on chit fund group finds Rs 250-crore illicit cash transaction
G20 finance chiefs back global tax deal, pledge to sustain recovery
Winter session: Bills for 5 year tenures for CBI, ED chiefs in Lok Sabha
-
An independent inquiry has found former top executives of India's CARE Ratings Ltd not guilty of potential misconduct, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
The charges against Rajesh Mokashi, erstwhile managing director and CEO, and S.B. Mainak, former chairman, of interference with the ratings process and influencing the ratings could not be substantiated, the company said.
The ratings agency had appointed a former judge of the top court to conduct an independent inquiry, which submitted its findings to the company's board on April 11.
Mokashi declined to comment while Mainak could not immediately be reached for comment.
In 2019, the company had sent the executives on leave after an anonymous complaint against the officials was sent to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
Executives of other ratings agencies such as ICRA Ltd, the Indian unit of Moody's Investors Service, had also come under scrutiny after the collapse in 2018 of the shadow bank behemoth Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS), which sent shockwaves across India's financial system.
The ratings agencies had given IL&FS ratings that reflected the highest levels of creditworthiness, and the company's sudden collapse triggered fears about contagion in the financial sector and spooked investors in both the equity and debt markets.
(Reporting by Nupur Anand; Editing by Susan Fenton)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU