IT raid on chit fund group finds Rs 250-crore illicit cash transaction

-
ALSO READ
Speed up process of getting back deposits from chit fund cos: C'garh CM
I-T Dept enables tax audit utility form on its portal for FY20 and FY21
CBI arrests TMC leader Pranab Chatterjee in Rs 3.74 crore chit fund scam
I-T dept issues 3 email IDs for grievances under faceless assessment scheme
Refunds: I-T dept asks taxpayers to send online response for AY 20-21
-
The Income Tax department detected unaccounted cash transactions of Rs 250 crore and seized Rs 12 crore cash after it raided a group based in Tamil Nadu's industrial town of Neyveli engaged in the business of chit funds which also runs educational institutions, the CBDT said on Tuesday.
The searches were carried out on December 16, and 30 premises of the unidentified group, also engaged in real estate and finance business, in Neyveli (Cuddalore district), Coimbatore, Nilgiris and Chennai were covered.
"...a remotely located cloud server containing parallel set of books of account secretly maintained by key persons of the group has been unearthed," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.
The preliminary analysis of the seized digital evidences, the policy-making body for the tax department said, shows details of unaccounted money generated through "under-reporting of income from chit fund business and deposits received in cash from various parties".
It said unaccounted money, so generated, has been utilised to make cash payments for investments in real estate business.
"Prima facie analysis indicates the quantum of unaccounted cash transactions in immovable properties to be to the tune of Rs 250 crore," the statement said.
It added that Rs 12 crore "unaccounted" cash was also seized.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU