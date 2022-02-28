Former finance secy Hasmukh Adhia nominated again as BoB chairman

-
ALSO READ
Bank of Baroda shares trade weak ahead of Q2 results; here's what to expect
Bank of Baroda Q2 net profit up 24% at Rs 2,088 cr, asset quality improves
SBI, Bank of Baroda to report Q3 results on Saturday; here's what to expect
Biotech firm Mylab developing test to screen multiple Covid variants
BoB Q3 results: Net profit doubles to Rs 2,197 cr
-
Former Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia has been nominated again as the chairman of state-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB), according to a government order.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Department of Financial Services for re-nomination of Adhia as non-executive chairman of the BoB, a government order said.
His term has been extended by another two years as chairman with effect from March 1, 2022, it said.
BoB is the third biggest public sector lender after State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank.
Adhia retired as Revenue-cum-Finance Secretary in November 2018.
It was during his tenure as Financial Services Secretary that the decision to split the post of Chairman and Managing Director of public sector banks was taken to foster greater transparency in decision making.
The decision was in line with P J Nayak Committee recommendations.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU