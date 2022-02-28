DLF expects Rs 700 cr sales revenue from new housing project in Chennai

-
ALSO READ
What is the Central Vista project?
DLF launches luxury housing project in Delhi; starting price Rs 3 crore
Piramal Capital & Housing Finance acquires DHFL via reverse merger
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5,500 cr to build luxury housing project: CEO
PNB Housing Sept qtr net down 25% to Rs 235 cr even as housing demand rises
-
Realty major DLF on Monday launched a new housing project, comprising 1,500 plots, in Chennai and expects a sales revenue of Rs 700 crore over the next 18 months.
The company will invest around Rs 100 crore to develop infrastructure in this 85 acre new housing project 'Parc Estate', located off the Old Mahabalipuram Road in Chennai.
"We are very excited and buoyant about opportunities and development potential in South India property market," DLF Group Executive Director Aakash Ohri told PTI.
In this 85 acre project, he said the company will develop 1,500 plots, having 2.15 million square feet area, over the next 18 months. It is offering plots in sizes ranging from 600 to 4,000 square feet.
The company will sell 750 plots in the first phase in a price bracket of Rs 20 lakh to Rs 1.25 crore, he added.
"Plot and gold are in huge demand in Chennai," Ohri said.
Asked about sales realisation, he said the company expects sales revenue of Rs 700 crore from this entire project.
DLF will target young IT professionals working in the IT parks close to this project.
Ohri said the company has a significant land bank in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Telangana and the same will be developed over the next few years.
He said Chennai has emerged as a strategic market for DLF in South India.
This will be the first of many residential launches coming up in the future, he added.
Apart from being an auto manufacturing hub, he said increasing penetration of the IT/ITES industry has led to an influx of a younger population looking to invest in real estate.
P Ramakrishnan, Group Executive Director and Chief Technical Officer, said, "We first analysed the buyer behaviour in Chennai and found that people here prefer buying a piece of land as against other forms of investment."
DLF has clocked record sales bookings of Rs 2,018 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal, up 97 per cent from the year-ago period.
The company's sales bookings during April-December 2021 stood at Rs 4,544 crore.
DLF has developed 153 real estate projects and built an area of about 330 million square feet.
It has 215 million square feet of development potential across residential and commercial segments.
The group has an annuity portfolio of over 35 million square feet.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU