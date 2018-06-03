Former Google exec Nikesh Arora named CEO of Palo Alto Networks

JUST IN
IANS  |  San Francisco 

Nikesh Arora, president and CEO of SoftBank Corp

Former Chief Business Officer at Google, Nikesh Arora has been named the CEO and Chairman of the US-based security firm Palo Alto Networks.

After leaving Google in mid-2014, the high-profile executive became president of SoftBank and was heir apparent to its charismatic founder Masayoshi Son. But Arora left two years later amid some controversy, recode.net reported on Friday.

Arora has replaced Mark McLaughlin, who will now serve the cybersecurity company as Vice Chairman.

Arora said that while he had long wanted to become a CEO, he would be working closely with McLaughlin and also co-founder and CTO Nir Zuk, the report said.

"I may not have a background in security, but with my background as an engineer, I can sit down with Zuk to help guide the next generation of products we can offer," recode.net quoted Arora as saying.

McLaughlin said that the decade-old Palo Alto Networks now serves 50,000 companies globally and has 5,000 employees.

 
First Published: Sun, June 03 2018. 13:46 IST

