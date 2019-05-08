Former GSTN chairman joins board of online talent assessment firm Wheebox

JUST IN
Kumar, an IAS officer from the Bihar Cadre of 1975 batch, had served as the GSTN chairman from March, 2014 to August, 2017

BS Reporter 

Navin Kumar, ex-chairman of Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN), has joined the board of Wheebox, an online talent assessment firm.

Radha Ahluwalia, former managing director of IMA India and Jeff Ross from UK Skills have also joined the board of directors.

Kumar, an IAS officer from the Bihar Cadre of 1975 batch, had served as the GSTN chairman from March, 2014 to August, 2017. Prior to that, he was the Chief Secretary of Bihar.
First Published: Wed, May 08 2019. 21:13 IST

