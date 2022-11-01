Founding Fuel launches a paywall on select stories facilitated by Fewcents

Media and learning platform Founding Fuel on Tuesday announced a partnership with Singapore-based Fewcents to put a paywall on select articles on their website and set up a 'Tipjar' for voluntary payments. It will help the company "sustain the quality" of the stories and "give subscribers more choice and flexibility."

With this, the users can make payments for a select set of individual stories instead of purchasing a bundle.

"This way, you needn't worry about plonking down money for expensive subscription bundles for a period of time. You pay a small amount only for stories that you like," said Indrajit Gupta, co-founder and director of Founding Fuel.

Apart from the paywall, the readers will also find the "Tipjar" on Founding Fuel's website to facilitate voluntary payments. It will be available in free-to-read articles.

"Some of our premium stories will require a small payment you pay only for that story, rather than an expensive subscription bundle. Much of our other stories will remain open access—with an option for you to support our work through a voluntary payment of any amount if you find it of value to you," the company said.

"The partnership between Founding Fuel and Fewcents democratises access to high-quality content by allowing users to pay only for what they want to consume while ensuring that Founding Fuel has a sustainable model to continue producing great content," said Dushyant Khare, co-founder of Fewcents.

The readers will be allowed to make the payments through a digital wallet.

The wallet can be created on the Fewcents website. After it is made, users can transfer the money from their bank accounts to their wallets and make the required payments to unlock the stories. The payment can be made in over 80 currencies, the company said.