Foxconn India iPhone plant unlikely to reopen until Jan 7: Govt official

Inc supplier is unlikely to reopen its shuttered south Indian manufacturing facility until January 7, a senior government official familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The plant, located in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, was closed on Dec. 18, following protests over 250 of its workers being treated for food poisoning. has since placed the factory on probation after discovering that some dormitories and dining rooms did not meet required standards.

The company, officially known as Hon Hai Precision, told the Tamil Nadu state government it was still working to address Apple's concerns over workers' living conditions, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)