Moody's assigns Baa2 rating to Reliance Industries' $5 bn bonds issue
Business Standard

Foxconn India iPhone plant unlikely to reopen until Jan 7: Govt official

The Foxconn plant, located in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, was closed on Dec. 18, following protests over 250 of its workers being treated for food poisoning

Foxconn | Apple  | iPhone

Reuters  |  Chennai 

Apple Inc supplier Foxconn is unlikely to reopen its shuttered south Indian iPhone manufacturing facility until January 7, a senior government official familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The Foxconn plant, located in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, was closed on Dec. 18, following protests over 250 of its workers being treated for food poisoning. Apple has since placed the factory on probation after discovering that some dormitories and dining rooms did not meet required standards.

The company, officially known as Hon Hai Precision, told the Tamil Nadu state government it was still working to address Apple's concerns over workers' living conditions, the official said.

 

 

First Published: Tue, January 04 2022. 12:17 IST

