Samsung Electronics to unveil its new TV products with customised screen

Electronics will unveil various new TV products at 'CES 2022,' the largest international electronic exhibition to be held in Las Vegas from the 5th to the 7th.

Electronics will provide 'customized screens' for each user, focusing on 'Micro LED,' 'Neo QLED,' and 'Lifestyle TV' to realize its display business vision 'Screens Everywhere, Screens for All' this year.

For 2022 Micro LED, three models, 110, 101, and 89 frames will be unveiled for the first time.

Micro LED provides the best image quality by allowing LEDs in micrometres (mm) to emit light and colour on their own without backlight or colour filter. It also provides convenient installation, customized functions 'Art Mode' and 'Multi-view,' and amazing quality of the sound system, as well as image quality. Users can watch multiple contents by connecting up to four HDMI ports using the Multi-view function.

Electronics also improved its own image quality engine 'Neo Quantum Processor' and applied various new technologies to 2022 Neo QLED to realize more advanced image quality.

It can adjust the brightness up to 16,384 levels, four times higher than the previous model's 4,096 levels, realizing a more vivid colour expression. It also provides various functions such as 'Shape Adaptive Light,' 'Real Depth Enhancer,' and 'Eye Comfort mode.'

Samsung Electronics has applied various new technologies to the 'Lifestyle TV' product line, which has continued to grow, for more comfortable customer experiences. Lifestyle TV provides new functions such as 'The Frame,' 'The Serif,' 'The Sero,' and 'Matte Display' that prevents light reflection on the screen. Frames are consisting of various sizes from 32 to 85 frames, offering a comfortable environment as if users enjoy their favourite arts at an art museum.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)