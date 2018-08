From Merc to Unilever, India Inc takes advantage of demand to raise prices

From Mercedes-Benz AG to Unilever, in are finding power to pass on higher costs to consumers, a sign that demand in the world’s fastest-growing major economy is well-entrenched.

After the twin shocks of a cash ban in 2016 and the chaotic introduction of a consumption tax last year, India’s economic recovery is gaining momentum. Businesses are taking advantage of the solid demand to raise prices, lifting profits, but also fanning inflation at a time of higher oil prices and a slump.

Representative Image

More than 1,200 manufacturing firms -- both small and large -- polled by the of reported input price pressures and an increase in selling prices. The central bank raised interest rate twice since June to the highest in two years to curb price pressures and support the rupee amid a sell-off in emerging market currencies.

“There is a sense that the economy has come out of the difficult phase,” Harsh Pant, a professor of international relations at King’s College in London, said, referring to the pick up in manufacturing activity as consumer confidence improves. The decision of to raise prices “seem to be reflecting this underlying reality,” he said.

Here’s a look at sectors that have got their pricing mojo back and others on the cusp of rediscovering it:

Automobiles

With double-digit growth in monthly vehicle sales for most of the year so far, including Suzuki Motor Corp.’s unit, Ashok Leyland Ltd. and Mercedes-Benz are raising prices. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. increased prices last week by up to 6,100 rupees a unit ($88) across models citing higher commodity prices, distribution costs and adverse foreign exchange rates. Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. also plans to hike prices by up to 2 percent from August.

Steel

A surge in global steel prices has given Indian steelmakers, including JSW Steel Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., and Steel Authority of India Ltd. the ability to raise product prices by 8 percent to 10 percent this year. China’s curbs on steel output, protection measures and robust domestic demand will keep prices firm going forward. Steel futures in Shanghai were at the highest in seven years on Tuesday.

Consumer Goods

Fast-moving consumer goods, which is ranked as the fourth-largest sector in the economy by think-tank India Brand Equity Foundation, is a bright spot in terms of demand. That’s given companies such as , the local unit of Unilever, room to raise prices in some goods.

, a homegrown FMCG company, has already increased prices of some products and plans more in hair colors, toiletries and air fresheners with the impact likely to be reflected from this quarter. Dabur India Ltd. has hinted at a 3 percent to 4 percent price increase in product prices to mitigate inflationary pressure.

Cement

It’s a mixed bag for cement manufacturers. Rising input costs are squeezing profit margins of cement makers and the monsoon season is a dampener, but higher government spending on building houses for the poor ahead of elections could jack up sales.

“While the demand momentum is healthy, rising supplies have not resulted in a significant increase in the cement prices,” said Sabyasachi Majumdar, senior vice president and group head at ICRA Ltd., the local unit of Moody’s Investors Service.