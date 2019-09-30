From Myntra to Coca-Cola, brands hunt for the diaspora in Durga Puja pitch

Fashion, food and personal care brands have been early to launch their festive pitch for 2019, using popular causes such as fitness, waste recycling, gender rights to get the online conversation meter ticking around Durga Puja.

Straying aggressively into a territory that was once the preserve of local and hyperlocal labels, many such as Coca-Cola, several from the Tata group and online fashion brands such as House of Pataudi (Myntra) and ITC are using the occasion to create long-term associations with customers. Occasion-led marketing, say those running their campaigns around the ...