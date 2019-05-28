From Spotify to Apple: Streaming giants turn up the pitch, vie to be heard

Spotify, a Swedish music services brand, has been offering a playlist for everything from a teenager’s first drive to a run along Mumbai’s Carter Road, in what it calls a hyper-contextual digital-cum-OOH campaign for its India debut.

Google’s YouTube Premium, an ad-free version of its service, launched around the same time and is leaving no screen unturned in launch offers and push notifications. As the two turn up the decibel levels over their services in the country, the big question is how do brands plan to stand out in the clutter of music apps in the market ...