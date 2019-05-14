US antitrust probe singes India's pharmaceutical firms; Sun Pharma falls 9%

Share prices of some leading domestic pharmaceutical companies, led by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, fell 4-9 per cent on Monday, after being named in a price-fixing lawsuit in the US. The biggest loser was Sun Pharma, whose stock tanked as much as 20 per cent intraday in late afternoon trades, but recovered to close 9.4 per cent lower on the BSE.

Sun Pharma, which is India’s largest pharma company by sales, is already under a cloud over corporate governance issues and is facing Sebi probe on charges of funds diversion. It did not respond on the sharp fall in its stock ...