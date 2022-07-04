Fundraising via debt placement down 39% to Rs 32,405 cr in April-May

-
Fundraising by listed companies through private placement of corporate bonds dropped 39 per cent to Rs 32,405 crore in the first two months of the current financial year, and outlook for the rest of the fiscal is uncertain too on expectation of further hike in interest rates.
In comparison, Rs 53,253 crore was raised through the route during April-May 2021-22, data with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed.
Notably, fund raising through the route plunged to a six-year low in 2021-22 to Rs 5.88 lakh crore owing to good performance of the equities.
