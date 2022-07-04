JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

HM-European co JV likely to launch two-wheeler EVs by next year
Business Standard

Fundraising via debt placement down 39% to Rs 32,405 cr in April-May

In comparison, Rs 53,253 crore was raised through the route during April-May 2021-22, data with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed

Topics
Fundraising

Press Trust of India 

fundraising
Notably, fund raising through the route plunged to a six-year low in 2021-22 to Rs 5.88 lakh crore owing to good performance of the equities

Fundraising by listed companies through private placement of corporate bonds dropped 39 per cent to Rs 32,405 crore in the first two months of the current financial year, and outlook for the rest of the fiscal is uncertain too on expectation of further hike in interest rates.

In comparison, Rs 53,253 crore was raised through the route during April-May 2021-22, data with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed.

Notably, fund raising through the route plunged to a six-year low in 2021-22 to Rs 5.88 lakh crore owing to good performance of the equities.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, July 04 2022. 02:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.