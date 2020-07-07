Further re-rating of M&M depends on UV, capital allocation outcome

The Mahindra & Mahindra stock has gained 46 per cent since mid-May, outperforming the BSE Auto Index which was up 32 per cent during the same period. The outperformance was due to expectations of higher growth for tractors, better-than-expected operating performance in the March quarter and improving capital allocation policies.

The immediate trigger for the stock has been volume uptick in the tractor business. The company posted a 12 per cent increase in domestic tractor sales in June. The segment is the only one to have posted a growth as compared to sharp decline for all other auto ...