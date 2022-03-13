GAIL announces interim dividend of Rs 5 per share for FY22

Natural gas producer and distributor has announced a second of Rs 5 per share) for the fiscal year FY22.

"The Board of Directors of the Company in its 438th meeting held today i. e. March 11 has, inter-alia, approved the payment of 2nd for the FY 2021-22@ 50 per cent (Rs 5/- per equity share) on the paid-up equity share capital of the Company," it said in a regulatory filing to the exchanges.

For the approved dividend, the record date is March 22, the filing said.

The record date is the cut-off date set by a company in order to determine which shareholders are eligible for the dividend.

On Friday, the shares of the company closed at Rs 152, up 3.2 per cent.

