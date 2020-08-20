GAIL: Demand, fertiliser plants, city-gas distribution to drive earnings

Domestic gas demand has rebounded to pre-Covid-19 levels now and the same is reflected in GAIL stock prices. The country’s largest state-owned gas processor and distributor has seen its stock price surge 25 per cent from May lows.

Though the June quarter performance reported last week disappointed the Street, prospects, nevertheless, are improving for the company. Gas being a cheaper and cleaner alternative to other fuels means that gas demand continues to rise. The higher availability of gas through imports, increasing network and lower gas prices have helped further. ...