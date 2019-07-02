Gail India issues tender to sell and buy two cargoes of LNG: Sources

-
GAIL India has offered two cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for loading from the Cove Point plant in the United States in August and November, two industry sources said on Tuesday.
The cargoes will be offered on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, they said.
GAIL is also seeking an LNG cargo for India's Dahej terminal for late December delivery on a delivered ex-ship (DES), the sources said.
The tender for the swap deal closes on July 3, they added.
