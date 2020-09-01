Gail India offers US 3 LNG cargoes for loading from Cove point - sources

-
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - GAIL (India)
It has offered the cargoes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis in a tender that closes on Sept. 8, they added.
The Indian importer has 20-year deals to buy 5.8 million tonnes a year of U.S. LNG, split between Dominion Energy's Cove Point plant and Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass site in Louisiana.
