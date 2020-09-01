Gail India offers US 3 LNG cargoes for loading from Cove point - sources

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - GAIL (India) has offered at least three liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for loading from the Cove Point terminal in Maryland in the United States over May to July, three industry sources said on Tuesday.

It has offered the cargoes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis in a tender that closes on Sept. 8, they added.

The Indian importer has 20-year deals to buy 5.8 million tonnes a year of U.S. LNG, split between Dominion Energy's Cove Point plant and Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass site in Louisiana.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

