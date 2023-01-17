JUST IN
GAIL India seeks two LNG cargoes for February delivery, says report
GAIL is seeking the cargoes for delivery during the month of February on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis into the country's Dabhol terminal

GAIL | GAIL India | LNG cargo

Reuters  |  KUALA LUMPUR 

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - GAIL (India) Ltd has issued a buy tender seeking two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery into India, two industry sources said on Tuesday.

India's largest gas distributor is seeking the cargoes for delivery during the month of February on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis into the country's Dabhol terminal.

The tender closes on Wednesday, Jan. 18, added the sources.

 

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 08:08 IST

