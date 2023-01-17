Lupin gets USFDA tentative nod for generic drugs to treat HIV infection

Pharmaceutical firm on Monday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator to market its generic version of Dolutegravir and Rilpivirine tablets used in treatment of infection.

The tentative approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) of Dolutegravir and Rilpivirine tablets of strength 50 mg/25 mg, said in a regulatory filing.

The Dolutegravir and Rilpivirine tablets, 50 mg/25 mg had estimated annual sales of USD 666 million in the US, the company said citing IQVIA MAT September 2022 data.

