Lupin gets USFDA tentative nod for generic drugs to treat HIV infection

The Dolutegravir and Rilpivirine tablets, 50 mg/25 mg had estimated annual sales of USD 666 million in the US, the company said citing IQVIA MAT September 2022 data

Topics
Lupin | US FDA | HIV

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Lupin
The tentative approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) of Dolutegravir and Rilpivirine tablets of strength 50 mg/25 mg, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

Pharmaceutical firm Lupin on Monday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator to market its generic version of Dolutegravir and Rilpivirine tablets used in treatment of HIV infection.

The Dolutegravir and Rilpivirine tablets, 50 mg/25 mg had estimated annual sales of USD 666 million in the US, the company said citing IQVIA MAT September 2022 data.

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 00:14 IST

