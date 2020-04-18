GAIL lines up plans to restart infra projects post Covid-19 lockdown

State-run has chalked out plans to kick-start various hydrocarbon infrastructure projects of national importance, post lifting of the Covid-19

Graded measures in the short- to medium-term will be rolled out on April 20, with the support of local administrative authorities across the States. According to a GAIL official, high-pressure natural gas pipelines, including Urjja Ganga project connecting North and East India, will be taken up immediately.

“In order to kick-start crucial infrastructure projects to enable expansion of the gas-based economy, GAIL, along with its Subsidiary and JV companies, has chalked out catch-up plans for various locations and work fronts to ensure timely completion and avoid any slippages,” said a GAIL statement. Management of the Company is in regular communication with the nodal Ministry to seek guidance on issues requiring support for resuming full-fledged activities, post the phase of Key stake holders are also kept informed on the current developments as well as the proposed line of action under GAIL’s complete readiness plan for returning to normalcy in the near term.





The company has also facilitated arrangements for continued stay of the migrant labourers working at various sites during the period for ensuring safety of all concerned. The statement added that detailed protocols have been devised for ensuring hygiene and social distancing norms, promoting use of masks at the project sites and work stations in compliance with the guidelines issued by the government.

The company said that it has also maintained safe and uninterrupted supplies of liquefied petroleum gas to oil marketing and natural gas to the crucial downstream utilities such as fertilizer, power, refineries and city gas distribution.

Besides ensuring operational commitments, GAIL and its employees have contributed about Rs 54 crore to the ‘PM CARES FUND’. In addition, GAIL has so far provided support aggregating over Rs 3.5 crore, to various district administrations across the country for procuring PPEs, ventilators, masks and other medical equipment, the company said.