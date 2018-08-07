Gaurs group enters affordable housing, to invest Rs 10 bn on Delhi-NCR

-- a leading Indian realty firm -- said on Tuesday that it has entered the segment and will invest Rs 10 billion to develop two projects over the next three years.

The projects, comprising about 7,000 flats, will be developed in Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, the company's Manoj said.

The price range of these flats will be in the Rs 1.5-2.5 million range, he said.

The group is upbeat on the housing demand as it has been able to sell over 5,000 properties worth Rs 20 billion during the last four months, beating the slowdown in the market.

"We have finalised two land parcels to develop projects under policy of the government, which has been tweaked recently to make it viable," he told on the sidelines of realtors apex body CREDAI's conference held here.

The company has 25 acre on in Greater Noida and another 8 acre in Crossing Republic township at Ghaziabad where it would construct about 7,000 flats, including 2,000 apartments for EWS (economically weaker section).

The EWS flats would be handed over to the state government, which would allot it to eligible beneficiaries. The rate for these units would be less than Rs 4,50,000.



Asked about investment, said the total project cost is estimated at about Rs 10 billion and the same would be funded through internal accruals and

"We want to build flats for those whose salary is in Rs 25,000-30000 bracket so that they are not forced to live in unauthorised colonies," said Gaur, who is also of CREDAI.

said the company is scouting for land in the to develop more such projects. "We want to launch 10,000 flats in this financial year under this state housing policy" he added.

The UP government is providing incentives to boost supply of affordable homes, he said.

Gaur said the margins in this segment are thin but there is opportunity to achieve high volumes.

These projects would be developed as per the norms set by the so that beneficiaries are eligible to get interest subsidy. segment has gained momentum after it got infrastructure status in the last year's budget



Overall, Gaur said, the company is developing 14,000 units, of which 5,000 homes will be delivered this fiscal.

has been developing residential and commercial projects for 23 years and has delivered over 40,000 units.

It is developing many projects in the NCR, including a 237-acre township project 'Gaur City' in Greater Noida West (Noida Extension) where the company has developed 25,000 apartments.

Another 250-acre township is being developed on It has also entered into education and hospitality businesses.