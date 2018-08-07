GE Aviation signs $340-mn deal for engine supply to Vistara's Boeing fleet

Leading GE Aviation has signed a deal worth over $340 million with Tata-SIA Vistara for supply of its GEnx-1B engines for the latter's 787 fleet.

The engines are expected to be delivered to Air Vistara between 2020 and 2021, GE Aviation said in a release issued today.

The Delhi-based full recently placed firm order of six B (Dreamliner) with Boeing, besides purchase rights of four more from 787 family for its proposed medium and long-haul international operations.

"GEnx engines have been selected by Vistara to power its newly ordered fleet of six firm and four purchase rights of 787 wide-bodied aircraft," the said in the release.

The firm engine order, valued at more than $340 million, is Vistara's first for GEnx-powered aircraft, with delivery expected between 2020 and 2021, it said.



"We are delighted to with GE for our Boeing Dreamliners' operations with its fuel efficient and reliable GEnx-1B engines," Vistara's said.

Last month, Vistara had announced placing orders for a total of 19 and Boeing aircraft worth $3.1 billion (around Rs 213.44 billion), as the carrier embarks on ambitious expansion plans, including flying overseas.

"We are honoured that Vistara has selected GE to power its growth journey. GEnx engines offer impressive economics pertaining to fuel efficiency, reliability and utilisation making them most suited for Vistara's plans to strengthen its fleet for international routes," GE Aviation said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)