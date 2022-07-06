GE Renewable Energy commissions 180-MW Bajoli hydro project in Himachal

GE Renewable Energy's Hydropower business, part of GE Power India Ltd (GEPIL), has commissioned the 180-MW Bajoli Holi Project, in .

Three units of 60 MW each have been generating electricity since the project was connected to the grid in March 2022, a company statement said.

According to the statement, the 180-MW run-of-the-river power facility has a head race tunnel of more than 16 km and has been constructed on the river Ravi in Chamba district of .

"The immense hard work put in by them (the GE Hydro Solutions team) to commission all three units within 11 days of water availability while adhering to all quality and safety norms is commendable. We look forward to similar and even more enriching partnerships with GE to further our mutual vision," said Sanjay Barde, CEO, GMR Energy.

The completion of this project is a step towards using the power potential of the state to support both and the entire northern region of India, the statement said.

"It gives us immense pleasure to announce that the 180 MW Bajoli Holi Project has been commissioned despite a series of challenges created by the pandemic.

"In the face of lockdown restrictions in the last year, the site team persevered and continued the erection and commissioning activities by diligently monitoring and implementing precautionary measures and administrative controls," Brian Selby, Regional General Manager, Asia, China & India at GE Hydro Solutions, said.

The Bajoli Holi Project was awarded in March 2015.

The Bajoli Holi Hydropower Plant generates 94 per cent of energy required by the Delhi International Airport Limited -- the last 6 per cent coming from on-site solar power plants.

As an engineering and manufacturing supplier of the Bajoli Holi Hydropower Plant, GE Hydro Solutions has cooperated in overcoming challenges and difficulties during the entire execution of the project and provided its customer GMR with a complete set of high-quality and reliable-performance hydropower equipment, the statement said.

