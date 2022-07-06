Biocon Biologics' antibody drug unit in Bengaluru gets EU GMP certificate

-
ALSO READ
India vs Ireland: Five players who deserved a chance in Indian squad
IND vs IRE Preview: India to test bench strength, Ireland to seek attention
SEC recommendation in accordance with guidelines: Biocon Biologics
IND vs IRE 1st T20I Highlights: Hooda overshadows Tector, Ind win by 7 wkts
IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Preview: Pandya-led India aim clean sweep vs Ireland
-
Biocon Biologics Ltd., a subsidiary of Biocon, has received a EU GMP certificate from the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA), Ireland, for its new monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) drug substance manufacturing facility (B3) at Biocon Park, Bengaluru, following a GMP inspection in April 2022, the company said.
The facility, spread across 340,000-square feet, will enhance Biocon Biologics' capabilities manifold to manufacture drug substances in its mAbs portfolio.
"This integrated, multi-product facility houses manufacturing suites, analytical testing laboratories and warehousing. Upon successful completion and qualification in 2021, it was awarded the Facility of the Year Award with an Honorable Mention by the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering,” said a company spokesperson.
In May the company had said that Ireland's health regulator has reported some deficiencies in the manufacturing process at the company's plant.
"The inspection report contains no 'critical' observations and only one of the deficiencies is categorised as 'major' which is being addressed expeditiously in consultation with the regulatory agency," the spokesperson had said.
The facility will help the company address the additional requirements of products in the European Union market, the company had said.
Biocon Biologics has recently acquired Viatris’ biosimilars business in a $3.3 billion cash and stock deal. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022, subject to satisfaction of closing conditions (including certain regulatory approvals). In February BBL executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw had said it is looking to launch an initial public offering in the next 18-24 months.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU