ED issues notices to CoinSwitch, CoinDCX; seeks info under FEMA case

-
ALSO READ
What exactly is cryptocurrency and how it works?
New York lawmakers pass landmark bill to limit cryptocurrency mining
Govt working to classify cryptocurrency under GST law, 'remove doubt'
Regulating crypto assets, digital currency India's priorities: IMF official
Crypto market value slumps under $1 trn for first time since Jan 2021
-
A few firms, including CoinSwitch and CoinDCX dealing in cryptocurrency have been asked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to submit some documents in connection with an ongoing case of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).
The ED is trying to ascertain whether these firms were involved in foreign exchange violations or not.
According to sources, the ED sent notices to CoinSwitch and CoinDCX, both firms deal into cryptocurrency exchange.
Earlier, Sumit Gupta the founder of CoinDCX was questioned at ED's Bengaluru office. He was summoned following which he had recorded his statements.
People working as executives and looking after the work in cryptocurrency exchanges firms were also served notices to record their statements.
ED sources said they will scan the transactions of the last three years done by these two firms and their Chartered Accountants (CA) will also be questioned.
CoinDCX said in a statement that as per their understanding, "the ED has sent notices to major exchanges in India seeking information and data on how platforms work. As required, we have shared all necessary information to the satisfaction of the department and no subsequent action is pending at our end".
CoinSwitch also confirmed that they were sent notices by the ED and they were willing to comply.
"We receive queries from various government agencies. Our approach has always been one of transparency. Crypto is an early-stage industry with a lot of potential and we continuously engage with all stakeholders," a CoinSwitch spokesperson said.
--IANS
atk/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU