General Atlantic picks 1.34% stake in Jio platforms for Rs 6,598.38 cr

Following footsteps of Facebook, General Atlantic has picked up 1.34 per cent stake in the digital unit of Reliance Industries for Rs 6,598.38 crore, the Mukesh Ambani firm said on Sunday.
The investment in Jio Platforms will be GA's largest investment in Asia.
ALSO READ: Vista Equity Partners to invest Rs 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms
Jio Platforms has raised Rs 67,194.75 crore from leading technology investors, including Facebook, Silver Lake Partners, Vista Equity Partners and General Atlantic, in less than four weeks.
This investment continues to reaffirm Jio as a next-generation software product and platform company, the company said in a statement.
