Govt allows Indian public companies to directly list shares overseas
Business Standard

General Atlantic picks 1.34% stake in Jio platforms for Rs 6,598.38 cr

Jio Platforms has raised Rs 67,194.75 crore from leading technology investors, including Facebook, Silver Lake Partners, Vista Equity Partners and General Atlantic, in less than four weeks

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Reliance Jio
This investment continues to reaffirm Jio as a next-generation software product and platform company, the company said in a statement.

Following footsteps of Facebook, General Atlantic has picked up 1.34 per cent stake in the digital unit of Reliance Industries for Rs 6,598.38 crore, the Mukesh Ambani firm said on Sunday.

The investment in Jio Platforms will be GA's largest investment in Asia.

Jio Platforms has raised Rs 67,194.75 crore from leading technology investors, including Facebook, Silver Lake Partners, Vista Equity Partners and General Atlantic, in less than four weeks.

First Published: Sun, May 17 2020. 17:49 IST

