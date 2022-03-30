Generali becomes majority shareholder in Indian Life Insurance JV

-
ALSO READ
Italy's insurer Generali to return up to $7 bn to investors under new plan
Why is India Inc seeing a surge in shareholder activism?
Italy's Generali becomes majority shareholder in India Life JV
Mumbai court restrains Future Enterprises from selling stake in Generali JV
2022: A year of firsts for insurance space; general insurer privatisation
-
Italian financial services firm Generali on Wednesday said it has become the majority shareholder of the Indian life insurance joint venture following all the regulatory approval.
The company has completed the acquisition of the entire stake of around 16 per cent held by Industrial Investment Trust Limited (IITL) in Future Generali India Life (FGIL) and the subscription of additional shares in FGLI, following receipt of all necessary approvals from the relevant regulatory and competition authorities.
Generali now holds a stake of around 68 per cent in FGIL, which may increase further to 71 per cent by the end of 2022, following further subscription of shares, the company said in a statement.
Generali is the first player among international insurers to step-up to a majority shareholder position in its Indian joint venture since the new foreign ownership cap came into effect.
Last year, the government amended the Insurance Amendment Bill, 2021 to increase the foreign direct investment (FDI) limit in the insurance sector to 74 per cent from 49 per cent.
The deal is expected to strengthen Generali's position in fast-growing markets and confirms the Group's commitment to deliver profitable growth whilst creating value for customers.
Jaime Anchustegui Melgarejo, CEO International of Generali, said, "This acquisition is in line with Generali's strategy to reinforce its position in a high potential market and we look forward to deepening our presence in India, becoming Lifetime Partners to an increasing share of Indian customers."
With this debt-ridden Future Group has pared its stake from the insurance business Future Generali India Insurance for a cash consideration of Rs 1,252.96 crore, as part of its asset monetisation plans to pare debts.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU