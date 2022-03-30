JUST IN
Italy's Generali becomes majority shareholder in India Life JV

Generali is in the midst of a power struggle with rebel shareholders challenging the board's plan to retain Chief Executive Philippe Donnet for a new term

Reuters  |  MILAN 

Future Generali
It may increase its stake to 71% by the end of 2022, it added in a statement

MILAN (Reuters) - Generali has completed a deal to become the majority shareholder in its Future Generali India Life (FGIL) joint venture, the Italian insurer said on Wednesday.

Generali has paid some 26 million euros ($29 million) for a stake of around 16% held by Industrial Investment Trust Limited (IITL) in the Indian business and now holds a stake of around 68% in FGIL after subscribing for additional shares.

It may increase its stake to 71% by the end of 2022, it added in a statement.

"This acquisition is in line with Generali's strategy to reinforce its position in a high potential market," said Jaime Anchústegui Melgarejo, CEO International of Generali.

Generali is in the midst of a power struggle with rebel shareholders challenging the board's plan to retain Chief Executive Philippe Donnet for a new term.

($1 = 0.8990 euros)

 

(Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Giulia Segreti)

First Published: Wed, March 30 2022. 16:48 IST

