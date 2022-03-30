Italy's Generali becomes majority shareholder in India Life JV

-
ALSO READ
Italy's insurer Generali to return up to $7 bn to investors under new plan
Mumbai court restrains Future Enterprises from selling stake in Generali JV
Bombay HC allows Future Enterprises to sell stake in insurance JV
Future to sell 25% stake in insurance JV to Generali for Rs 1,253 cr
Generali eyes bigger stake in India businesses as Future seeks exit: Report
-
MILAN (Reuters) - Generali has completed a deal to become the majority shareholder in its Future Generali India Life (FGIL) joint venture, the Italian insurer said on Wednesday.
Generali has paid some 26 million euros ($29 million) for a stake of around 16% held by Industrial Investment Trust Limited (IITL) in the Indian business and now holds a stake of around 68% in FGIL after subscribing for additional shares.
It may increase its stake to 71% by the end of 2022, it added in a statement.
"This acquisition is in line with Generali's strategy to reinforce its position in a high potential market," said Jaime Anchústegui Melgarejo, CEO International of Generali.
Generali is in the midst of a power struggle with rebel shareholders challenging the board's plan to retain Chief Executive Philippe Donnet for a new term.
($1 = 0.8990 euros)
(Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Giulia Segreti)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU