Generic Engineering Construction bags construction orders worth Rs 81 cr

-
ALSO READ
Realty shares rally as Maha govt slashes premium for construction by 50%
Nifty Realty index surges 5%; Indiabulls Real Estate, DLF rally up to 13%
Prestige Estates, Century in talks to develop Rs 600-crore property
DLF, Oberoi Realty: Strategy for realty stks as Maharashtra halves premiums
Commercial real estate market sees sharp rebound in September quarter
-
Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd on Wednesday said it has bagged construction orders worth Rs 81 crore.
The company has been awarded with new work orders worth Rs 80.80 crore (including GST) for various institutional projects from new reputed clients,Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
The work orders include a residential project based in Panvel worth Rs 44.68 crore from Cityopia Ventures Private Ltd, and special project for structural construction of replica of 12 Jyotrilings (Shiv Dham Phase I) at Kangnidar (Mandi), Himachal Pradesh, amounting to Rs 36.12 crore from Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation Ltd.
With receipt of above, the total current outstanding order book stands at Rs 1,288.58 crore, the company said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU