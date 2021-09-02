Get it right in the first instance: TCS mantra for government orders

India as a market for IT services is different from the US and Europe, and is skewed towards projects (led by the government) rather than accounts. Hence, when working on large mission mode government projects, Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS’) focus is always on getting it right in the first instance.

This means the system architecture has to be spot on, and the focus has to be on user interface (UI) design and testing, because any project in India has to cater to a scale that is unheard of anywhere else. “The strategy for us has been to get it right the first time. When ...