Glenmark gets USFDA nod for pneumonia treatment generic drug Atovaquone

-
ALSO READ
R&D spend will continue to be around 12% of revenue, says Glenmark CMD
Glenmark to launch phase 1 trial in solid tumors for anti-myeloma drug
Glenmark pharma gets USFDA nod for generic Derma-Smoothe Topical Oil
Little cheer for Glenmark Pharma as analysts expect stock to remain subdued
Glenmark gets US FDA approval for tablets used to treat multiple sclerosis
-
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Thursday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for Atovaquone, used for prevention and treatment of a type of pneumonia.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA has been granted final approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Atovaquone Oral Suspension USP in the strength of 750 mg/5 mL," the company said in a BSE filing.
The approved drug is a generic version of GlaxoSmithKline's Mepron Oral Suspension of similar strength.
Quoting IQVIA sales data, Glenmark said, Mepron Oral Suspension market achieved annual sales of approximately $119.1 million.
The company's current portfolio consists of 144 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace and 55 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) pending approval with the USFDA.
The company's shares were trading at Rs 633.10 apiece, down 1.26 per cent, on the BSE.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU