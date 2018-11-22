Glenmark gets USFDA nod for pneumonia treatment generic drug Atovaquone

JUST IN
Blackstone in final leg to buy 'One BKC' in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex
he approved drug is a generic version of GlaxoSmithKline's Mepron Oral Suspension of similar strength

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Thursday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for Atovaquone, used for prevention and treatment of a type of pneumonia.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA has been granted final approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Atovaquone Oral Suspension USP in the strength of 750 mg/5 mL," the company said in a BSE filing.

The approved drug is a generic version of GlaxoSmithKline's Mepron Oral Suspension of similar strength.

Quoting IQVIA sales data, Glenmark said, Mepron Oral Suspension market achieved annual sales of approximately $119.1 million.

The company's current portfolio consists of 144 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace and 55 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) pending approval with the USFDA.

The company's shares were trading at Rs 633.10 apiece, down 1.26 per cent, on the BSE.
First Published: Thu, November 22 2018. 10:45 IST

