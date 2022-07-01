Global BPM player WNS acquires enterprise automation firm Vuram for $165 mn

-
Global Business Process Management (BPM) service provider WNS (Holdings) Limited today announced the acquisition of Chennai-based enterprise automation company Vuram for $165 million.
Founded in 2011, Vuram currently has about 900 employees at various locations in India, the US, Mexico, Australia, Canada, and UK.
The company provides end-to-end enterprise automation, customised and scalable BPM solutions. It also offers customisable, low-code, “plug and play” solutions across the front, middle, and back-office functions, and delivers industry-specific solutions for the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance), and Healthcare verticals.
Keshav Murugesh, Chief Executive Officer, WNS, said Vuram had a proven track record of delivering strong growth, healthy margins, and exceptional customer value. “WNS expects that the acquisition of Vuram will accelerate our organisational journey towards digitally-led, human-assisted services and solutions.”
“Their depth of knowledge in helping large global companies drive fast, scalable enterprise automation and business transformation is well-aligned with WNS’ short-term and long-term strategic plans,” Murugesh said.
The transaction was valued at $165 million, including up-front payment and expected earn-outs. WNS has funded the up-front payment for the acquisition in cash.
Venkatesh Ramarathinam, founder and CEO of Vuram, said the transaction will help the company to accelerate the automation, optimization, and transformation of its clients. “We look forward to working with the WNS team to continue to create custom, technology-led solutions, and competitive advantage for our BPM clients,” Ramarathinam said.
