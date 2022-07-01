Global BPM player WNS acquires enterprise automation firm Vuram for $165 mn

Global Business Process Management (BPM) service provider (Holdings) Limited today announced the of Chennai-based enterprise Vuram for $165 million.

Founded in 2011, Vuram currently has about 900 employees at various locations in India, the US, Mexico, Australia, Canada, and UK.

The provides end-to-end enterprise automation, customised and scalable BPM solutions. It also offers customisable, low-code, “plug and play” solutions across the front, middle, and back-office functions, and delivers industry-specific solutions for the BFSI (Banking, and Insurance), and verticals.

Keshav Murugesh, Chief Executive Officer, WNS, said Vuram had a proven track record of delivering strong growth, healthy margins, and exceptional customer value. “ expects that the of Vuram will accelerate our organisational journey towards digitally-led, human-assisted services and solutions.”

“Their depth of knowledge in helping large global drive fast, scalable enterprise and business transformation is well-aligned with WNS’ short-term and long-term strategic plans,” Murugesh said.

The transaction was valued at $165 million, including up-front payment and expected earn-outs. has funded the up-front payment for the in cash.

Venkatesh Ramarathinam, founder and CEO of Vuram, said the transaction will help the to accelerate the automation, optimization, and transformation of its clients. “We look forward to working with the WNS team to continue to create custom, technology-led solutions, and competitive advantage for our BPM clients,” Ramarathinam said.