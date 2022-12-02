Global FinTech firm FIS issues pink slips to over 400 employees in India

Global FinTech software provider Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) has started laying off employees in India a year after it announced plans to hire 10,000 people in the country, multiple sources confirmed on Friday.



“The company has sent termination letters to around 400 employees in Pune on a month’s notice,” a FIS employee said, adding that the number was increasing. According to an internal letter dated December 1, the restructuring of FIS’s businesses in India has led to . The company employs some 3,000 people in Pune, including in-house and third-party recruitments.



“This is to inform you that due to the internal restructuring of FIS Businesses in India, your role with FIS has become redundant, and accordingly, FIS has decided to terminate your employment with effect from December 30, 2022 (separation date),” the termination letter said.



The employees are entitled to receive severance compensation based on their monthly basic pay for the duration of their tenure (calculated in years) in the company. The compensation and final settlement should be completed within five days from the separation date, the letter adds.



An email sent to the company remained unanswered till the time of publishing this story.



The developments come a week after Bloomberg reported about the company’s plans to cut thousands of staffers and contractors from its 65,000-strong global workforce. The firm's shares shed 44 per cent last year.



The report said FIS president Stephanie Ferris aims to restore investor confidence by reducing costs by $500 million in the quarters ahead. Ferris will be named the company’s new chief executive officer (CEO), effective January 1.



The laid-off employees have been asked to return phones, laptops, access cards, business cards, and other company property before January 10. The termination letter also says that the employees needn't report to duty December 1 onwards, and may use their notice period to explore new opportunities elsewhere. “In the meantime, FIS will also make sincere efforts to explore options to re-deploying you internally.”



The sudden layoffs have alarmed worker unions. Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) issued a statement saying it “strongly condemns the unethical layoffs started by financial services technology provider, FIS-Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.”



“The company has violated provisions of the Industrial Disputes Act and is aiming to restore investor confidence by reducing headcount arbitrarily. The termination letter sent to employees states that due to internal restructuring, the role of workers has become redundant. The company, under the pretext of redundancy, is laying off employees illegally and unethically. NITES will leave no stone unturned to provide justice to aggrieved employees,” said Harpreet Singh Saluja, President, NITES.