GMDC's Q2 net profit surges nearly four-fold to Rs 151 crore

rise in its consolidated profit at Rs 151.2 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 40.4 crore in the year-ago period, Development Corporation (GMDC) said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated income of the public sector enterprise increased to Rs 591.4 crore in the July-September period from Rs 494.7 crore in the year-ago quarter, the filing said.

is country's second largest lignite producer.

