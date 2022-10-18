JUST IN
GMDC's Q2 net profit surges nearly four-fold to Rs 151 crore
PVR back in red, posts Rs 71-crore loss in Q2 amid Bollywood flop show
ACC logs surprise net loss of Rs 87.35 crore on high fuel, power costs
Bank of Maharashtra Q2 net doubles YoY to Rs 535 cr as NIM improves
PVR posts wider-than-expected Q2 loss at Rs 71 cr; revenue jumps 71% YoY
ACC reports net loss of Rs 87 cr for Sept qtr, revenue rises 6%
Reliance Industries Infrastructure records 11.4% drop in Q2 net profit
HDFC Bank's net profit rises 20% YoY to Rs 10,605 cr in Q2, NII jumps 19%
L&T Infotech Q2 net profit jumps 23% to Rs 680 cr, revenue up by 28.39%
D-Mart's Q2 net profit up 64.13% to Rs 685.71 crore; sales up 36.6%
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Corporate funding in global solar sector falls 18% to $18.7 bn: Report
Business Standard

GMDC's Q2 net profit surges nearly four-fold to Rs 151 crore

State-owned GMDC on Tuesday reported nearly four-fold rise in its consolidated profit at Rs 151.2 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022

Topics
GMDC | Mineral | Gujarat

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India is a mineral-rich country (its geological potential is similar to Western Australia) but mines only 2 per cent of its potential

State-owned GMDC on Tuesday reported nearly four-fold

rise in its consolidated profit at Rs 151.2 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 40.4 crore in the year-ago period, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated income of the public sector enterprise increased to Rs 591.4 crore in the July-September period from Rs 494.7 crore in the year-ago quarter, the filing said.

GMDC is country's second largest lignite producer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on GMDC

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 16:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.